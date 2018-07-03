ANCESTRY

Future Style Lab Launches Ancestry, a brand that reimagines the contemporary Indian lifestyle.

The fashion brand launched its second store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Future Style Lab, a subsidiary of Future Group, has launched Ancestry, a label that has interpreted Indian heritage in a modern world. Ancestryis a contemporary Indian lifestyle and fashion brand that will offer women apparel, home & gifting products. The eclectic collection of the brand is a beautiful mix of organic, heritage inspired, and specially handcrafted products.

Its first store opened in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. Spread across 1200 sq.ft., this exclusive store with a rustic and modern luxurious experience, has a wide range of collection, including a fresh take on Indian fashion, accessories and home décor. Carving a niche identity for itself, Ancestry has created a taste suited for contemporary Indian yet rooted in Indian tradition.

The brand plans to extend its presence by rolling out many branded stores and building strong alternate channels. Ancestry has opened up its second store. It is spread across 1350 SQFT at the buzzing Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunja great destination for all fashion shoppers. Ancestry is all set to launch soon at Mall of India in Q2.

Ancestry is inspired by the evolving face of the new age Indian who is self-assured, professionally competent and curious to discover new paths. The collection amalgamates Indian heritage with craft techniques. Taking a hint from sustainable and ease cotton, the contemporary designs of Ancestry have been created.

Manjula Tiwari – CEO at Future Style Labs said,“We are really excited to launch the second store of Ancestry. Ancestry will offer Indian lifestyle and clothes re-imagined based on key international trends. We want to provide a fresh lifestyle solution for the modern Indian. The collection is Indian textile fashion that has been revisited and reimagined.”

The collection at Ancestry comprises of exquisite contemporary Indian outfits from kurtas to long dresses, petite short dresses, tunic tops, and many more; indulged into pastel and breezy colours. With an ensemble set priced at an average of Rs 5000, the brand is set to capture the market with a sweet price range.

The Ancestry Woman represents the evolving face of contemporary India. She is curious about the world and finds new paths to discover it. Despite everything she remains rooted and innately Indian. She is driven by her cultural capital to appreciate design and aesthetics.

About Future Style Lab

Future Style Lab is a design studio launched by Future Group. The lab is based in the fashion forward Victoria neighborhood of London and is headed by Manjula Tiwari, along with a team of design and manufacturing professionals. Future Style Lab aims to set the pace for India’s fast-fashion business through integrating global fashion design with smart and efficient sourcing.

For further details, please contact:

Jayati Mehra: jayatimehra12@gmail.com

Rajesh Rana: rajesh.rana@futuregroup.in