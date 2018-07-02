Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market to Observe Strong Development by 2028

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who produce medicine and biotech products are concern about airborne microbial contamination. Traditionally, these companies use active air samplers or settling plate method to detect the airborne microbial contamination. But, this method may require at least four to ten days to detect the microbial contamination in the lab. Real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems is emerging tool used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to detect the airborne microbial contamination. Real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems is based on Laser Induced Fluorescence (LIF) technology to detect the airborne microbial contamination. This system offers real-time detection of active biological organisms which used for the produce of sterile products. Real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems are designed with stainless steel and it is enclosed with sample probe. This sensor is directly connected to a software and it is designed to attain the continuous operation. As the air passes through the system detect the biological particle by laser illumination. These air particles are counted by laser illumination depending upon their size and it is displayed on the monitor.

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing research and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology to develop advance medicine and biotech product is the primary factor driving the growth of real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems market. The waiting time for the result by traditional method is four to ten days whereas this system provide real time data for active microbial contamination which is also gaining the traction for real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems. This system reduces the operator error and do not require any paper data management, moreover it easy to operate this system and does not require any special handling, training, or logistics which lead to increase demand of real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems in the global market. Real time continuous microbiological monitoring system is costly equipment, therefore research lab which has less funding could not afford this latest technology which may deter the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

The global real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising research and development by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology to develop advance medicine and biotech product. The leading player of real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems emphasis on continuous product launches though this system is gaining huge traction in the market. But the adoption of this system in the institutional laboratory is quite low while it is mostly used in research and development laboratory. The major application of real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems is in drug discovery and clinical research, therefore these segment is estimated to dominate the market by application. Among all end user, real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems are mostly used in biopharmaceutical companies, hence this segment is estimated gain more incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence global real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems are classified into eight key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems due to increasing research and development in life sciences industries. After North America, real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems market is then followed by Western Europe and Japan. In APECJ region, India and Australia are the major markets for real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems due rising number of pharmaceutical industries in these countries. The MEA and Latin America is expected to show relatively low adoption real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems owing to less funding for biopharmaceutical research and development.

Real Time Continuous Microbiological Monitoring Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in real time continuous microbiological monitoring systems market identified across the value chain include Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Inc. Mettler Toledo, BioVigilant, MicronView LLC and others.