Nicholson Clinic Can Help Combat Obesity

The founder of the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery talks about how Weight Loss SurgeryCan Help Combat Obesity

Plano, Texas – March 3, 2018- America’s battle with obesity has never been this bad. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017 about 40 percent of adults and 20 percent of adolescents are obese in America. These statistics are not just astonishing but also very alarming because obesity is the second largest cause of preventable death in America, after smoking.

“Many people give up and end up acceptingthe extra weight as their fate, but that’s not for the lack of them trying.” explains Dr. Nick Nicholson, founder and lead surgeon at the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery.“At Nicholson Clinic,our experts will help narrow down the reasons for obesity and discuss the best weight loss surgery options that will work for each person.”

With weight loss surgeries, there is no one size fits all situation. The experts at the clinic believe in finding the right solution for every individual. They do so by closely examining each individual casetodetermine what that patient requires. Instead of pushing conventional solutions for the problem, Dr. Nick and his team of surgeons, nurses and other experienced clinicians believe that the patients will have a better chance at success if they understand all the options that are available to them and what is required to achieve successful weight loss for the long term. The clinic offers many types of bariatric surgeries including LAP-BAND®, Gastric Bypass and Gastric Sleeve, and non-surgical alternatives such as the Gastric Balloon. Nicholson Clinic’s goal is to help their patients live a better life throughouttheir weight loss journey.

“We want our patients to succeed and that means making a commitment to them before, during and after their surgery. We provide our patients with access to nutritionists, support groups, and other professionals who can help them really live a new, longer, healthier, and happier life.”says Dr. Nicholson.

The Nicholson Clinic specializes in putting people on the path to weight loss success. To learn more about the Nicholson Clinic, its locations and the weight loss services it provides, visit it online at www.nicholsonclinic.com.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight and their lives.