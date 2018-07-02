New Virtual Mentoring App, thirty2give, Anonymously Matches Mentors and Mentees Worldwide

The thirty2give mobile phone app facilitates an innovative mentoring approach that allows people to use their smartphone to become a mentor or mentee anywhere around the globe. The app uses anonymity to eliminate unconscious bias to ensure that the transfer of knowledge is optimized.

Philadelphia, PA, USA, July 2, 2018 — Recently, thirty2give LLC (http://www.thirty2give.com) launched a ground-breaking mobile application that enables anyone with a smartphone to find or become a mentor anywhere in the world. The new app—called thirty2give—creates a global framework for transferring knowledge by bringing virtual mentors and mentees together in public and private chat rooms for the sole purpose of sharing their expertise.

“Anyone can be a mentor; it doesn’t matter whether you have zero or three degrees,” said CEO David Cain. “If you have a life experience, we believe that there is someone in the world that can benefit and learn from your experience. Our tagline, ‘Reaching back to pay it forward,’ reflects our belief that there are many successful people around the world who are eager to share lessons from their achievements.”

The thirty2give app facilitates the virtual matchup of mentees with mentors based on a number of factors, including generation, gender, geography, nationality, industry and expertise. Here’s how it works: Mentors simply complete a profile describing their experience. Mentees complete a similar profile and create a request detailing the type of support they are seeking. Then the mentee can query the list of available mentors and request the person who best matches their specifications. Thereafter, the mentor and mentee can access a chat room where they can interact in private.

With thirty2give, mentors and mentees can engage in a professional mentoring relationship that benefits both parties. Mentees can increase their productivity and performance, while mentors can receive an opportunity to give back, personal satisfaction and new ideas. Mentoring sessions involve two people giving each other 30 days of their time—which is how the app received its name. The 30-day commitment can be renewed if the mentee and mentor are satisfied with their relationship.

The thirty2give (http://www.thirty2give.com) application is distinctive because it goes beyond the traditional match-making model and uses an anonymous method to pair mentors and mentees. During the matching process, no real names are given, and the participants’ gender, color and ethnicity are never disclosed. Therefore, the app can be used by people who normally would suffer from the notoriety of exposing themselves, such as celebrities, politicians, and even individuals who have physical disabilities. This not only protects the identity of both the mentor and mentee, but it encourages the most successful people in society to reach back and share their knowledge and wisdom with others without worry about someone exploiting their fame for personal gain. “The result is a transfer of knowledge on an even playing field that is free of unconscious bias,” Cain said.

In fact, unconscious bias—along with the reduced population of mentors due to the exodus of baby boomers from the work place and the work ethics of millennials—is a key factor that drove the creation of the new app. The mentoring relationship supported by the app relies on a “curtain concept” to foster anonymity in a way that makes the transfer of knowledge seamless, so both parties can talk freely without worrying about inadvertent prejudices. “Think about it: If you had a curtain between you and a mentor where you could not be influenced or biased by appearances, gender, or race, imagine the questions you’d ask,” said Chief Marketing Officer Al Robinson. “Imagine the knowledge you’d gain with an invaluable experience as the end result.”

The conceptual framework of the thirty2give app is based on the 1952 study by the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s use of a curtain to conduct blind auditions that shielded musicians from interviewers in an attempt to increase the recruitment of female artists. The interviewers’ evaluations were based solely on talent, resulting in an increase in the hiring rates of female musicians. Consequently, other symphonies began using the same tactic. Now thirty2give is using a similar strategy to benefit mentees and mentors who are taking advantage of its innovative application.

The thirty2give virtual mentoring app is currently available for download on iTunes for iPhone and Google Play for Android. For more information, contact David Cain at (855) 250-2355 or visit www.thirty2give.com.

Established in 2018, thirty2give LLC was founded by five professional executives who represent four different industries and each have more than 20 years of mentoring experience. The company, which is based in Philadelphia, Penn., was originated from the concept of “make the world better”. Its overriding goal is to support a disruptive virtual mentoring approach that contributes to the success of people all around the globe.

