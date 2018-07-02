Cape Gas: One Stop Solution for All Kind of LPG Requirements

Cape Gas, situated in South Africa, provides complete solutions for all kinds of LPG requirements, be it commercial, domestic or industrial gas requirements. Having more than 30 years of experience, Cape Gas is a registered member of “Liquid Petroleum Gas Safety Association of Southern Africa” (LPGSASA). All of their qualified installers are registered under South African Qualification and Certification Committee for Gas (SAQCC) and they are known as “Licensed Gas Practitioners”.

Cape Gas is a team possessing Firefighting and First Aid Certifications. They are also associated with the “Eternal Flame of Democracy” that burns continually at the parliament building of Cape Town.

Their services include:

Domestic Installation:

The company provides basic economy installations with Gas Hob connection and single 9kg cylinder. They offer multiple appliance connections and single or dual external cylinder supply, complying with SANS10087-1. The company also provides minor appliance repairs and services, the appliances include geyser, fireplace, hobs and stoves and Gas Braai’s. Safety is their first priority when it comes to installing kitchen appliances. The company understands the risks and issues related to the mishandling of appliances and it is their endeavour to offer the best services to their clients.

Commercial Installation Services:

They provide commercial installation services to the different types of commercial sectors like hospitality and catering, restaurants and cafés, coffee shops, coffee roasters, powder coating companies, company in-house kitchens and other commercial applications etc. The demand for commercial installations is gradually increasing. The company offers client-oriented commercial services to ensure that their customers get the right experience. Improper or inappropriate installation hampers the productivity and increases the risks of life threatening accidents.

Industrial Installation:

This service is beneficial for large organisations and industries. This company is involved with vapour and gas installations as well. Hot Houses, Printing companies, Crematoriums, heating of chicken houses on poultry farms benefit from this service. All these installations are done with accordance to SANS 10087-3 & 7.

Maintenance and Repairs:

At Cape Gas, all the employees possess a licence to repair, replace and maintain the LPG pipework and other associated works. Their services include proper installation and servicing of fireplaces, prescribed annual inspections, minor repairs to gas installations, servicing of hobs and ovens, gas geysers, COC inspections and more.

Apart from that they also provide additional services like leak detection, sprinkler system, fabrication etc.

For more information, visit the website – https://capegas.co.za

About:

Situated in South Africa, Cape Gas is a renowned name in the LPG industry having more than 30 years of experience. The Company offers residential, commercial and industrial LPG installation services and appliances at affordable prices.

Contact:

Unit 13 Milnerton Business Park

Racecourse Road, Montague Gardens

7441, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: 021 551-5748