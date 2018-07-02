Algaecides Market based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis – Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Algaecides are used to promote aqua life along with plant health as they destroy and prevent the algae growth in water bodies. They are applicable to agriculture, aquaculture, water surface treatment, and others. The continuous rising population is increasing the demand for high agricultural productivity which is influencing the growth of global algaecides market. Moreover, growing demand for fish is anticipated to surge the growth of algaecides in the aquaculture industry.

GET A SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5346

Market Scenario:

Change in farming practices and technology leading to increasing acceptance of modern farming and protected agriculture is boosting the growth of the algaecides market. Moreover, growing industrialization and urbanization is causing an increase in growth of algae which is further boosting the need for algaecides. Additionally, use of algaecides in sports and recreational centers is adding fuel to the growth of algaecides market. However, several environmental and health hazards caused due to algaecides is restraining the growth of the market.

Algaecides are used to kill as well as to prevent algae growth. Factors such as water, temperature, sunlight, pH, and mineral content encourage the growth of algae which has created the need for algaecides. The growth of algae in agricultural field degrades the quality of soil which has a negative impact on the agricultural production. This has led to the application of algaecide in agriculture. Moreover, they are commonly used in surface water treatment, aquaculture, and for other uses.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Algaecides market are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Waterco Limited (Australia), Sepro Corporation (U.S.), Oreq Corporation (U.S.), Biosafe Systems, LLC (U.S.)

Intended Audience:

Algaecides manufacturers

Aquaculture industry

Agriculture industry

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings:

Demand for peroxyacetic acid being an eco-friendly alternative is increasing as an algaecide.

Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the emerging market for algaecides.

Segments:

Algaecides market is segmented on the basis of a type such as natural algaecides and synthetic algaecides. Among them, the synthetic algaecides segment is witnessed to be dominating the market and is projected to grow potentially over the forecast period.

Based on the form, algaecides market is segmented into granular, liquids, and others. The granular segment accounted for the largest market share based on its effectiveness and higher penetration in the algal cells.

On the basis of application, algaecides market is segmented into agriculture, surface water treatment, aquaculture, and others. Among all, the aquaculture segment is projected to be dominating the market with a potential growth over the estimated period.

Based on the mode of application, algaecides market is segmented into selective algaecide and non-selective algaecide. Among them, the non-selective algaecide segment is dominating the market owing to its high effectiveness and improved control at a range of algal species.

Regional Analysis:

The global algaecides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the algaecides market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the major contributors to the growth of algaecides market.

Asia Pacific is the emerging market for algaecides market. Growing urbanization and industrialization in the developed countries such as India and China are influencing the growth of algaecides in this region. Moreover, in Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are majorly contributing to the growth of algaecides market.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/algaecides-market-5346