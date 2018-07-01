ZetPDF Offers the Quickest PDF SDK for .NET Applications

Santa Clara, CA (July 01, 2018) – ZetPDF holds the pride of offering the quickest PDF SDK for .Net Applications. With this platform offered by the company, the users can develop high performance .NET Applications. With this service in place, they will get the ability to not just create, but also edit, safeguard, convert or even print PDF Documents. The good thing here is that they can do all these things without the need for Adobe Acrobat.

Print support and PDF render in .NET applications are hard to achieve earlier. But, with the .NET SDK offered by ZetPDF, the users can get these things with ease. It encompasses a PDF viewer control for Silverlight, WPF and Windows Forms. Even, it has a .NET PDF library. This addition is made by ZetPDF with a view to printing and rendering PDF files from any type of .NET Applications.

The PDF Viewer control offered by this company encompasses support for annotating PDF Files, navigation of bookmarks and also with including and excluding file attachments and even other features.

The good thing about this toolkit is that it encompasses its own PDF rendering engine. Also, it does not depend on any other software for printing and also for rendering PDF Files.

About ZetPDF:

ZetPDF has developed the toolkit wholly using C#. It means that it has 100% managed code. Also, the company offers SDK in a couple of separate editions. They are WPF & Silverlight and WinForms. Even, they provide the best support for .Net Core. The purpose of this toolkit is to solve the issues faced by developers.

