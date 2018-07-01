Jean-Francois de Clermont-Tonnerre is definitely an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist having a 25 years of prosperous active investment knowledge. He’s the owner of AUM Asset Management, one of the biggest fund management firms based in Malta. Jean-Francois also advises the board of Storm Mountain Corp and is on a quite a few other corporate boards, from insurance and asset management to IT and Tech. Jean-Francois is most passionate regarding the ‘Fondation Jean-Francois and Marie-Laure De Clermont-Tonnerre’ which he co-founded with his wife to promote access to education and culture for young folks from disadvantaged backgrounds. Get much more information about Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre

Jean-Francois is usually a dedicated philanthropist and in 2009 he realised a dream when he and his wife Marie-Laure designed their Belgian primarily based foundation. It was set up to fund educational and artistic scholarships to schools and universities. In specific it gives grants to young individuals from developing nations to enable them to get into French-speaking greater education establishments together with the aim of permitting them to apply their instruction in their very own nations. The Foundation also supports a range of artistic and cultural projects that additional its principal purpose. Jean-Francois is proud to serve as a board member.

Jean-Francois also has an enviable entrepreneurial pedigree in asset management. He acquired his present enterprise, AUM Asset Management, in 2015. In significantly less than two years, he has taken the firm from an inactive shell to a USD400m asset manager. The group focuses on total return strategies, blending tangible assets with classic and alternative fund management. It has attracted a range of prestigious customers such as institutions and family offices.

Jean-Francois has founded quite a few innovative financial companies. In 2007 He launched Abrax Amaerus, a top-performing merger arbitrage hedge fund with constant best quartile returns. In 2010 he co-founded Storm Mountain Corp, a forward pondering Canadian real estate corporation establishing considerable projects in British Colombia. In 2013 he founded 1788 Capital a USD500m Swiss, conviction driven, asset manager and multi family workplace. He has either served on the board or divested his holdings in all his earlier enterprises to concentrate on AUM Asset Management.

Earlier in his profession Jean-Francois was a vice-president at Banque Sarasin and cie S.A. In Geneva, Basel and London. He was accountable for on-shore and off-shore investment management and for Luxembourg based life insurance services. He was also a member of Centralised Asset Management for Banque Edouard Constant (Sandoz family members Group). Jean-Francois played a part in implementing investable hedge fund indexes with HFR, Hedge Fund Study Chicago. He also acted as consultant for the 2002 sessions from the OECD on Hedge Fund Dangers.

Jean-Francois holds a master’s degree in Banking and Finance in the E.P.F.L (Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in conjunction with HEC Lausanne) and an undergraduate degree from GIIS, (Graduate Institute of International Studies), University of Geneva using a specialisation in International Economics. He served as an officer inside the 1er Regiment d’Infanterie de Marine (French Specific Forces) and saw active duty in crises in Central Africa and Yugoslavia.