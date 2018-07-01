Godrej Properties affirm that their every single project should justify the LEED Platinum certifications received, as leading sustainability recognition. With the philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence to the real estate industry, Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township named as Godrej Alive . Spread across on 6.7 acre land unit at a very emerging location of Mulund, Mumbai. The residents of Godrej Alive Mulund can surely expect the astonishing returns with huge specifications at reasonable prices. Come see how it feels to live the landmark at Alive:

• Experience the world coming to your doorstep.

By the virtue of residing at the prime location to the perimeter shared by Mulund and Thane, your new home is right next to your workplace. You can enjoy the luxury of Premium 2, 3 & 4 BHK Residences starting from ₹ 1.21 Cr*. One can seamlessly connect to the Western Suburbs via the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, BKC, Fort, Bandra, Andheri. The circle has got social, corporate and retail setups including major malls like Korum and Viviana. Commercial complexes on the Airoli-Navi Mumbai stretch would be reachable within minutes from your new home.

• By the standards of trust and luxurious living

RERA approved project at Godrej Alive designed with superior fittings and finishes and advanced security. It comes with Ultra-luxe 2, 3 & 4 BHK apartments with spacious bedrooms and exclusive sundecks. The project makes you feel up-close to nature at the central landscape area. Start each day in the beauty of nature amidst the breathtaking view of Yeoor Hills and Vasai Creek.

• A whole host of amenities and features

Strategically-planned premium units to match the lifestyle one really deserve Tennis, Swimming, Archery, Futsal, Badminton and many more high-class sporting facilities along with amenities such as Courtyard Bowling Alley, Water Volleyball, Segway, and more. It also offers Several Off-the-beaten-track activities like Digital Workout, Bungee Dancing, and Tai Chi. Dedicated amenities that activate the mind, Exclusive Senior Citizens Pavilion, Aqua Gym etc to shed the urban stress out of your body and mind.

About Godrej Group

Welcome to a home that brings everything to your doorstep. The Upscale social infrastructure at the periphery of the address, offers convenience to the most reputed schools, healthcare, shopping and entertainment setups, within a short distance. Owning a home here would mean being close to nature and the city’s many conveniences.

The Godrej Group, established in 1897 is amongst India’s most diversified and trusted marketer. All of the properties developed by Godrej come with a 119 years old legacy and trust. The group is currently operating in 12 cities. ‘Building businesses that serve the country’s interests’, has always been their moto. Godrej Properties has won the title of “Real Estate Company of the Year” at the Construction Week India Awards 2015.