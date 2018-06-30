Social Media Marketing

Marketing is a very important aspect of success. Especially starting out as a business you need to invest a lot of time and effort into the right marketing strategy. Nowadays Marketing offers plenty of possibilities, e.g. through Social Media, but at the same time it means there is more competition, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting in Switzerland.

The first step is to think about what your goal is. Once a goal is set, it is easier to focus on how to achieve it and find the right strategies. Ambition is important, but without focus you find yourself struggling very quickly, says Rieta de Soet, who has been supporting companies at her Business Center for over 20 years.

Simple yet effective are two of the keywords. Use Social Media Channels, but choose carefully which ones, because in the beginning it is impossible to keep them all updated without employees who were hired specifically for that reason.

To choose which platform is the best one, it is useful to do some research in advance and find out which channels are popular with the customers you want to reach.

De Soet Consulting helps their customers to work out a marketing strategy and stay focused on their goal.