Future Electronics Wins Abracon’s Largest Channel Partner Award for Second Straight Year in 2017

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) June 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Abracon’s 2017 Largest Channel Partner Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

“Future’s sustained success is a direct result of the value they provide our mutual customers,” said Michael Calabria, Abracon’s CEO. “Abracon has always developed a strong channel strategy that helps address our customer’s go-to-market needs and simplify supply chain challenges. Future has been a great resource in supporting that strategy.”

Abracon is a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity and power components. The award recognizes Future’s achievement of largest share of sales among Abracon’s distributors, and demonstrates Future’s close alignment with Abracon’s values of customer support, technical expertise and integrity.

“Future is very excited to win this partner award from Abracon. It’s a true testament to our global commitment and engagement,” said Heather Goldsmith, Director of Marketing at Future Electronics. “Abracon is a key supplier, and we look forward to an even better year ahead.”

Future Electronics also won Abracon’s Largest Channel Partner Award in 2016. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###