BWS Announces Website Relaunch

Edina, MN – BWS Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning is relaunching their website to celebrate the growth of their business. BWS has been steadily growing from a small HVAC service provider to a multiservice provider that includes plumbing services too.

Based out of Edina, MN, the support of the local community has allowed BWS to offer services to residents of surrounding areas as well such as, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Eden Prairie, Chanhassen, and more. As the company continues to expand they hope to expand their services areas too.

The HVAC (heating and air conditioning) sector service covers sales and installation of new equipment, repair of damaged equipment, and also replacement of faulty or broken equipment. The plumbing sector services include but are not limited to drain and sewer repairs, water heater sales, installation, and repairs, and bathroom and kitchen repairs and maintenance. Emergency plumbing services are also available.

To thank those that have made their growth possible, BWS is offering two specials: $20 off any plumbing or HVAC repair and $100 off a Breath Clean UV light. Both offers are available for a limited time only.

About BWSHeatingandAir.com: BWS Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning (https://www.bwsheatingandair.com) was founded in 1969 by Del Strandberg. They are still family owned and operated to this day.

BWS Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning

brucestrandberg09@yahoo.com

Edina, MN

https://www.bwsheatingandair.com