All this makes Adil Baguirov the best option for Montgomery County Recorder within the November 2018 elections. Get extra details about Adil Baguirov

Adil Baguirov is often a fiscal conservative who will not rest until we’ve got a balanced budget as well as a smaller sized, extra effective county government. Adil will fight to create the Ohio Checkbook Initiative mandatory, to determine waste and abuse, and operate the office of Recorder in an efficient manner. Embracing the most effective technologies solutions Adil Baguirov will make the Montgomery County Recorder’s workplace supply solutions more quickly, less costly and superior than anytime just before.

With Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in our community, it truly is imperative to appear following the more than 20,000 veterans that contact the Montgomery County house. Adil Baguirov will make it a priority to market and challenge no cost of charge state-issued Veteran ID cards and military Power of Lawyer types, military service discharge form, and urge legislation that would give tax credits to corporations that employ and employ Ohio veterans. Also, Adil Baguirov will personally do offsite recordings to assist disabled veterans.