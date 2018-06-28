Self-Healing Grid 2018 Market Size, Share and Emerging Technologies | Leading Key Players Update and Segmentation Report by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-

In a self-healing grid, it only acts against grid disturbances, but also secures the grid against disturbances. Upgrade of distribution network infrastructure requires replacement of conventional analog systems with digital components, processors, software, and power electronic technologies. A major benefit of integration of this technology, is the low time requirement for reconfiguration of solutions to outages and faults, ranging from 1 to 5 minutes. Moreover, increasing integration of IoT, and rampant development of smart cities characterized by enhanced connectivity of electrical supply systems, tracking and monitoring consumption by consumers and service providers, drive the demand for such grids. Integration of distributed renewable energy systems is also expected propel demand for self-healing grids over the forecast period.

The increasing government investments in smart energy infrastructure such as smart girds and a growing need to modernize the outdated power distribution systems, are creating a lucrative market for self-healing grids. Moreover, the increasing need to protect electrical utilities from cyber-attacks due to deployment of smart grids, is expected to boost the market further.