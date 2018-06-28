Neo Pins – India No#1 Lounge Business Platform

To ease everyone work of searching the neighbouring lounges, Neo Pins has covered down all the lounges of India and abroad.

Neo Pins, established in 2017, has successfully covered the lounges of United Kingdom, United States, India and UAE; and still expanding its marks.

The company Neo Pins, has gained much reputation within the short period. Their amazing idea of covering down all the lounges was to make the public get the proper information of their requirements.

With Neo Pins, fast, easy and wondrous navigation system, anyone from anywhere can locate their favorite lounges within seconds. Additionally, one can also filter the search as per the features.

Neo Pins, has categorised the lounges in following categories like – live sports screening, live music, karaoke, rooftops, poolside, nightlife and radius filter.

Why Neo Pins for business?

Neo Pins have proven to be a successful way to showcase one’s lounge with events. With Neo Pins, people can book a table of particular lounge and can also purchase event tickets.

Neo Pins, also provide the feature of advertising one’s lounge in particular area. Neo Pins, business platform is a straightforward way to attract new customers and get additional exposure.

Owner’s View: Karan, the founder of Neo Pins is very much obsessed with lounge facilities and ambience. Being a lounge lover, he was finding difficulty in searching the lounge as per his needs. So, to solve that problem, Karan and his team came up with an idea of making a website that covers all the lounges of India and rest of the world with appropriate filters.

Website: https://www.neopins.com

Connect with them on other social media channels to see their latest posts and news.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Neo-Pins-2292351514325354/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neopinsofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/neopinsofficial

For Contact Details:

Karan Gulati

First floor D-274 Sarvanand Marg,

Behind WTP, Jaipur Raj.

302017

info@neopins.com