Magnetic Field Sensor Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Demand and Forecast 2023

Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market Segmentation
The global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into type, range, applications, end-users
The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
Market Scenario:
Companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), AMS AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), are the leading providers of magnetic field sensor solution in the global market. On September 27, 2017, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Crocus Technology announced about their product expansion in magnetic sensors market which includes magnetic transducers that sense magnetic field and are widely used in modern industries and electronics.
The emergence of wearable technologies and the increasing role of magnetic flux sensors in applications are few driving factors for the growth of magnetic field sensor market. Wearable technologies are widely used in consumer electronics devices. Additionally, penetration of MEMS technology is propelling the market growth of magnetic field sensor. These MEMS technologies are widely used in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, and others.
Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global magnetic field sensor market Asahi Kasei MicroDevices (Japan), MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), ams AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel), Crocus Technology (U.S), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MELEXIX N.V (Belgium), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Kohshin Electric (Japan), NVE Corporation (U.S), PASCO Corporations (Japan), among others.
