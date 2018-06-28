Magnetic Field Sensor Market Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Demand and Forecast 2023

Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market Segmentation

The global magnetic field sensor market is segmented into type, range, applications, end-users

The prominent players in the global magnetic field sensor market Aahi Kasei MicroDevices (Japan), MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), ams AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel), Crocus Technology (U.S), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MELEXIX N.V (Belgium), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V (the Netherlands), Kohshin Electric (Japan), NVE Corporation (U.S), PASCO Corporations (Japan), among others

The global magnetic field sensor market is expected to grow at USD ~6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Scenario:

Companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), AMS AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), are the leading providers of magnetic field sensor solution in the global market. On September 27, 2017, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and Crocus Technology announced about their product expansion in magnetic sensors market which includes magnetic transducers that sense magnetic field and are widely used in modern industries and electronics.

The emergence of wearable technologies and the increasing role of magnetic flux sensors in applications are few driving factors for the growth of magnetic field sensor market. Wearable technologies are widely used in consumer electronics devices. Additionally, penetration of MEMS technology is propelling the market growth of magnetic field sensor. These MEMS technologies are widely used in various sectors such as automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, aerospace, defense, and others.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4986

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global magnetic field sensor market Asahi Kasei MicroDevices (Japan), MEMSIC Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Allegro MicroSystems, LLC (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), TDK Corporation (Japan), ams AG (Austria), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Israel), Crocus Technology (U.S), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), MELEXIX N.V (Belgium), Sanken Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V (Netherlands), Kohshin Electric (Japan), NVE Corporation (U.S), PASCO Corporations (Japan), among others.

Intended Audience:

Magnetic field sensor companies

Magnetic field sensor providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Brows Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/magnetic-field-sensor-market-4986

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Magnetic field sensor Market

6 Market Trends

7 Global Magnetic field sensor Market by Type

8 Global Magnetic field sensor Market by Range

9 Global Magnetic field sensor Market by Applications

10 Global Magnetic field sensor Market by End-Users

11 Global Magnetic field sensor Market by Region

12 Company Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Conclusion

15 List of Tables

16 List of Figures

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com