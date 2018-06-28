Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

Oxygen Therapy Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by product types (oxygen source equipment, delivery devices), applications (asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia), end user (home care settings, hospitals, physician offices) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Oxygen Therapy Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market are Linde Healthcare (A Division of Linde Group), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation and Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC). According to report the global oxygen therapy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Oxygen therapy is a form of respiratory care that involves administration of supplemental oxygen in order to prevent any damage to tissue cells. Oxygen therapy, also known as supplemental oxygen, is the use of oxygen as a medical treatment. This therapy is used for low blood oxygen, carbon monoxide toxicity, cluster headaches, and to maintain enough oxygen while inhaled anesthetics are given.

Global oxygen therapy devices market is showing a positive trend around the globe. There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of the market for a medium and long term. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (emphysema), Neuromuscular & chest wall disorders, Cystic fibrosis, morbid obesity are some of the common disorders that lead to non-uniformity of oxygen in the body. It is expected that number of people affected with these disorders will grow, and would act as a driver for oxygen therapy device market in the short and medium term. Increasing incidence of respiratory, breathing, lung diseases due to continuously degrading environment, changing lifestyle and food consumption habits would increase the demand for oxygen therapy devices market. However, stringent safety regulations and lack of trained personnel and unavailability of supportive services of oxygen therapy devices are the restraining factors of this market for the short term. Development of cost-effective, rapid and accurate oxygen therapy devices around the globe, increasing awareness level of different uses of oxygen therapy among doctors, physicians, surgeons & common people and adoption of personalized & portable devices for emergency oxygen delivery from small healthcare units/nursing centers/hospitals could create lucrative opportunities for the oxygen therapy devices market in near future.

On the basis of region, the oxygen therapy device market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific region is the highest CAGR growing market region during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The presence of emerging economies like China and India, its large population base and rising incidence of chronic diseases of respiration, lung diseases in Asian countries due to changing lifestyle, changing consumption habits, increasing demand for standardized world class medical facilities, increasing healthcare spending ability among the people and government initiatives to provide better health facilities are some f major factors driving the high growth of this market in these regional segments.

Segment Covered

The report on global oxygen therapy devices market covers segments such as, product types, applications, and end user. On the basis of product types the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into oxygen source equipment and oxygen delivery devices. On the basis of applications the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome (RDS), cystic fibrosis and pneumonia. On the basis of end user the global oxygen therapy devices market is categorized into home care settings, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers & physician offices.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oxygen therapy devices market such as, Teleflex Incorporated, Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Inogen, Inc., Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Linde Healthcare (A Division of Linde Group), Becton, Dickinson and Company, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation and Smiths Medical (A Division of Smiths Group PLC).

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global oxygen therapy devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of oxygen therapy devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the oxygen therapy devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the oxygen therapy devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

