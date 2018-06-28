Endoscopy Irrigation Pumps Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure performed to examine internal cavities or lumen in the body such as the gastrointestinal track, pericardial cavity, space around joints, etc.. Body fluids obstruct the visualization of tissue parts, which need to be irrigated with water or other cleaning solutions. Irrigation is also recommended to enhance the visualization in ultrasound endoscopy. Moreover, irrigation offers inflation of body cavity thereby easing the endoscopy procedure. Irrigation is achieved using dedicated irrigating pumps that have controlled operation to release a predefined quantity of water or cleansing solute. The irrigation pumps are attached to the endoscope or opening and irrigation port through polyfluorene or polyethylene tubing. Endoscopy irrigation systems are simple units comprising a reservoir, a peristaltic pump, controller unit, and connecting tubing. Some systems are offered with optional water or solute warming capacities to provide warm water for irrigation.

Irrigation pumps have been an integral part of many endoscopy procedures such as arthroscopy, laparoscopy, ureteroscopy, etc. However, other specialties such as gastroenterology and obstetrics & gynecology are also incorporating these devices in their routine endoscopy practices, which is likely to drive expansion of the endoscopic irrigation pumps market. Moreover, health care providers are adopting national and international accreditations, which is expected to lead health care providers to standardize their endoscopic practices using ancillary equipment such as irrigation pumps. Demand for better diagnosis, patient safety, and ease of operation are anticipated to increase use of endoscopic irrigation pumps in near future. However, low cost and quality of endoscopic irrigation pumps offered by numerous local suppliers are anticipated to hamper the global endoscopic irrigation pumps market during the forecast period.

The global endoscopic irrigation pumps market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the endoscopic irrigation pumps market can be classified into gastroenterology, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, obstetrics & gynecology, and others. Adoption of gastroenterology endoscopy is increasing and so are the therapeutic endoscopy procedures. Irrigation pumps are used to clean the mucus wall of the intestinal tract for better visualization. Many of the key players in the endoscopy sector are offering irrigation pumps. These factors are likely to drive expansion of the global endoscopic irrigations pumps market. Irrigation is an integral part of arthroscopy procedures. This is estimated to fuel expansion of the arthroscopy segment during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global endoscopic irrigation pumps market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Endoscopic procedures are minimally invasive and are performed on a day care basis. A rise in their adoption in ambulatory surgical centers is likely to propel demand for endoscopy irrigation pumps in ambulatory surgical centers.

In terms of region, the global endoscopic irrigation pumps market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold a prominent share of the global endoscopic irrigation pumps market during the forecast period, due to high adoption of minimally invasive techniques such as endoscopy and demand for patient safety and operating standards. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global endoscopic irrigations pumps market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is likely to account for a prominent share of the global endoscopic irrigations pumps market in the near future. The market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to an increase in expenditure on development of health care infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Major players operating in the global endoscopic irrigation pumps market are Olympus Corporation, MEDIVATORS Inc., B. Braun Medical Ltd, WISAP Medical Technology GmbH, Stryker, RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG., EMED, US Endoscopy, joimax GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and LEMKE.

