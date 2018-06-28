Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market by application (pharmaceuticals, flavors & fragrances) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. . According to report the global decanoic acid methyl ester market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Decanoic Acid Methyl Ester Market are Arkema, Alfa Aesar, Adamas Reagent Ltd., BASF SE, Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co., Ltd., Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Matreya LLC, P&G Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, and TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.”

Bio based chemicals is likely to have a rising demand in upcoming years

Decanoic acid methyl Easter is a saturated fatty acid. They are obtained from the sources such as plants and animals. Decanoic acid methyl ester is increasingly being used in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Increase in demand for oleo chemicals is expected to be one of the primary factor driving the growth of the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. Additionally, increased in demand for soaps and detergents is another factor which is expected to drive the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. However, extraction cost is affected by the the high cost of the catalyst that is essential for metathesis is likely to hinder the growth of the market. On the other hand, due to multiple step process involved in the extraction of Decanoic methyl from natural oil is the factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand for functional products using environmental friendly processes is expected to have a rising demand in upcoming years. Customer’s preference to test with flavors is anticipated to provide new opportunities for key players in the Decanoic acid methyl ester market.Elevance has collaborated with Willmar International Limited that operates a refinery with manufacturing facility in Indonesia using refined palm oil. Key manufacturers such as Elevance have patented their metathesis technology for producing specialty chemicals such as decanoic acid methyl ester.

Among geographies, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the Decanoic acid methyl Easter market. Ample availability of raw materials and increase in consumption of flavors and fragrances is anticipated to foster the market growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, North America is likely to be influenced due to the rise in demand with the natural content. Due to the presence of an abundance of palm trees in tropical parts of APAC the production of palm oil is high in countries like Malaysia and Thailand.

Segments Covered

The report on global decanoic acid methyl ester market covers segments such as application. The application segments include pharmaceuticals, flavors & fragrances and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysiaand among others. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region was projected to experience a growth over x.xx% of demand in 2015.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global decanoic acid methyl ester market such as, Arkema, Alfa Aesar, Adamas Reagent Ltd., BASF SE, Chemsky (Shanghai) International Co., Ltd., Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., Matreya LLC, P&G Chemicals, Sigma-Aldrich, and TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd.

