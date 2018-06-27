Poultry Diagnostics Market: Repository of Analysis and Information for Every Facet of the Market

A Research Study Titled, “Poultry Diagnostics Market By Test Type And Disease Type – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Market Highlights

The Poultry Diagnostics Market was worth USD 0.25 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.62 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.45% during the forecast period. Expanding outbreak of diseases, for example, Avian Influenza is fundamental driver for the significant development of the poultry diagnostic market. Outbreak of poultry diseases are the prime factor in charge of the critical development of the poultry diagnostics market. These diseases of groups are influencing the worldwide exchange of broilers, turkeys, layers, and water fowl. Thus, there have been constant endeavours to build the awareness about these diseases among farmers. A rise of animal health information portals particularly in the developed economies is foreseen to impel development over the figure time frame.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America drove global poultry diagnostic market with over 35.0% share in 2016. This can be credited to their enhanced infrastructure in regard to animal health, vast distribution network, existence of multinational players and rising awareness amongst farmers boost the development of this segment.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Bioneer, BioGenetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BioChek, ID Vet, FinTech, Idexx Laboratories, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Qiagen and Zoetis. The market is united in nature with major players accounting for a significant share. There are various local manufacturers present in this space. Organizations are expanding geographic presence with online and offline offers of poultry diagnostic products.

Poultry Diagnostics Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

