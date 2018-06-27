Polyurethane Dispersion Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2023

“We have produced a new premium report Polyurethane Dispersion Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Polyurethane Dispersion. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Type (Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions), by Application Type (Natural Leather Finishing, Textile Furnishing, Synthetic Leather Production), others (Coatings and Adhesives) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to the report the Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Polyurethane Dispersion Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market are Bayer MaterialScience AG, BASF SE, AlberdingkBoley, Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Reichhold, Stahi, DSM Neoresins and Hauthaway Corporation.”

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Premium Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/746

Growing Demand for Textile and Leather Products in Daily Life and From Industries Such As Furniture, Automobiles and Interior Has Paced Up the Market

One of the major drivers in the global polyurethane dispersions market is demand from adhesives and coatings industry. Another characteristic that is augmenting the market growth is eco-friendly behavior of polyurethane dispersions. Furthermore, several advantages such as absence of volatile organic compounds (VOC), harmful monomers and other toxic compounds and elimination of odor along with polyurethane-like performance have increased its demand globally. Polyurethane dispersions hold high degree of toughness due to which demand is largely triggered in coatings, paints and adhesive industries driving the market growth globally. In coming future, new regulations are expected to cut the amount of VOC allowed in paints, coatings and adhesives this is expected to serve potential opportunities to the global polyurethane dispersions market to flourish.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report on global polyurethane dispersion market covers segments such as, application and product. On the basis of application the global polyurethane dispersion market is categorized into natural leather finishing, synthetic leather, textile finishing and others. On the basis of product type global polyurethane dispersions market can be segmented as water based polyurethane dispersions and solvent based polyurethane dispersions. Water based polyurethane dispersions have attributes such as heat resistant, endurance and fast drying. They have lower amount of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Water based polyurethane dispersions are largely used over solvent based product type due to its environment friendly behavior that make them more suitable for manufacturers to comply in accordance with government regulations.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Polyurethane Dispersion Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/746

America Region as it is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North the Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global polyurethane dispersion market such as, Bayer MaterialScience AG, BASF SE, AlberdingkBoley, Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Reichhold, Stahi, DSM Neoresins and Hauthaway Corporation.