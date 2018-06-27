Overview of IT asset remarketing service provider in Korea – REMAN

REMANn Co. were social enterprise that recycles, reuses and remanufactures unused electronic equipment. We produce and sell re-manufactured computer equipped with appropriate function through refurbishing and upgrade of used computer. We protect environment through re-circulation of natural resource and contribute to digital divide.

REMANn Co. were established in 2008 in order to solve such social issue. Persons who have same minds in making re-manufactured computers that are reliable and as good as new one established the company jointly. ICT equipment should be disposed safely because it has important information of company or individual person.

IT ASSET Data Security

Why needs data destruction

PC’s, servers and mobile equipment used in the companies or public institutions may contain lots of sensitive information. Therefore, information recorded in storage medium should be erased safely before discarding information equipment.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher

Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program is for large refurbishers headquartered worldwide who meet a minimum average threshold of 1,000PCs shipped per month.

Refurbishers in the program professionally refurbish desktop and laptop computers and servers with genuine Microsoft software.

Windows plus, Windows Live Services and Microsoft Security Essentials provides a complete refurbished PC solution at a great value.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers Provide Professionally Refurbished PCs and Server Solutions

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers have years of experience professionally refurbishing computers and servers using data security and environmental and sustainability best practices and compliance methods.

Microsoft Authorized Refurbishers provide a complete PC solution at a great value for businesses or homes. A professionally refurbished PC with Windows and Windows Live helps provide more reliability and responsiveness.

Are you looking for IT asset Reuse management Korea & Vietnam? REMANn Co. provide competitive service and procurement value to the customer IT asset remarketing service provider aims to maximize IT asset value of your company and we provide all necessary courses in a lump.