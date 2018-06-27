MGI Worldwide Sets Schedule For 2018 Regional Meetings In Asia, UK & Ireland, And The United States

London, UK: MGI Worldwide, a global accounting network, announced that they’ve set a schedule for the regional meetings in Asia, the British Isles, and the United States. Most recently, Arthur Baguley talked about being a member of one of the premier account associations internationally. He spoke about how supportive all the members of the association are. Roger Isaacs also gave a seminar on how the MGI Forensic Accountancy Group uses its efficiency in collaboration as a powerful statement of its strengths. These recent talks have put the association in an upward momentum swing with the amount of interested new talent.

According to a member, one of the main benefits of being a part of MGI Worldwide was its “highly informative and anticipated annual event schedule.” A list of regional meetings all over the world was released which included North America, Europe and Asia. The meetings vary in the information that will be discussed. Most meetings have key topics that will be evaluated to ensure that the theme is applicable to the country where it’s located in. The schedule for 2018 regional meeting includes:

– European Talent Meeting in Frankfurt, Germany on January 19, 2018

– European Mediterranean & Eastern Circle Meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco on March 8-9, 2018

– Australasia Region Meeting in Canberra, Australia on April 12-13, 2018

– European Central Circle Meeting in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg on April 26-27, 2018

– Joint Africa & MENA Region Meeting in Dubai, UAE on May 2-3, 2018

– Latin America Region Meeting in Quito, Ecuador on May 23-25, 2018

– European Region Meeting in Les Prés d’Ecoublay at Fontenay Trésigny, France on June 7-9, 2018

– Asia Region Meeting in Hong Kong on August 24-25, 2018

– Global AGM in San Francisco, USA on October 17-19, 2018

– UK & Ireland Partners & Managers Conference in Windsor, UK on November 28-30, 2018

Earlier this month, MGI Worldwide’s Global Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Group gave an educational talk on M&A case studies that they’ve worked on before. It was available exclusively to MGI Worldwide members and netted 63 members from 26 different countries. The methods used and factors that had to be weighed in carefully were discussed in detail to ensure the proper information that needs to be considered in M&A transactions. Notable members included:

– Stuart Hendler from Cape Town, South Africa who is a Senior Partner at MGI Bass Gordon

– Adam Freedenberg from Washington DC, USA who is a CPA, CFE, CVA Senior Manager at Santos, Postal & Company, P.C.

– David Enser from Chelmsford, UK who is a Corporate Finance Director at Rickard Luckin Limited

MGI Worldwide also recently celebrated its 70 years as an established global accounting network. Members from all over the world gave their congratulatory speeches and testimonials on the state of MGI Worldwide. Young Ham of MGI Hanmi Accounting Corporation in South Korea said, “We had a client in Singapore doing business in multiple countries and, within 24 hours, was able to receive a response to a client question from all MGI members.” Several meeting videos from different meeting locations were also uploaded which included MGI meetings in France, Germany, and London. “[…] it has allowed MGI Worldwide members to obtain revenues exceeding 300,000 euros,” Luis Uncal of MGI Jebsen & Co. In Argentina on the importance of international accounting associations.

For more information visit https://www.mgiworld.com/