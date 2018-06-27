Homestead Suites: A Suite that Suits Your Taste

Guests can enjoy the cozy suites of the Homestead Suites at the center of Door County, with its comfortable, modern, and fully furnished rooms.

[WISCONSIN, 6/27/2018] – The Homestead Suites offers lodging at its finest. It provides daily and weekly rentals for its furnished suites, and hotel rooms.

“If you are looking for a cozy bed and breakfast in Fish Creek, WI, you’ve come to the right place,” the Homestead Suites shares.

The Popular, Modern, and Family-Friendly Suites

The Homestead Suites is a modern and family-friendly luxury hotel, with multiple suites designed for discerning guests.

The Hawthorne Suite, for instance, features a spacious double-sided gas fireplace with a king-sized bed. It also has a 2-person mirrored whirlpool tub. The suite has a double shower in the bathroom. The living area has a queen sofa/sleeper.

The Spruce Suite, meanwhile, serves as a specialty room featuring a mirrored 2-person whirlpool tub beside a king-sized bed. Guests can be comfortable with its gas fireplace and queen sofa/sleeper. Its bathroom also features a double shower.

All suites include a fridge, a coffee maker, a microwave, a hairdryer, and an iron. They can all fit 4 to 6 guests. The hotel also has 50 rooms, in addition to the luxury suites.

The Homestead Suites also provides exclusive amenities like free breakfast every day to its guests. The hotel also has indoor and outdoor pools, as well as wireless Internet.

At the Center of Door County

Guests can enjoy waking up every morning to aroma of freshly brewed coffee in the lobby. The Homestead Suites can be anyone’s home away from home.

Families can explore the community’s sights, including:

• The Door Community Auditorium

• Northern Sky Theater

• Birch Creek Music Center

• Peninsula State Park

• Door County Lighthouses

All these are just minutes away from the hotel. Guests can also stroll through and shop around the quaint harbor town.

“After a full day, we will welcome you back to relax in your comfortable accommodations at the Homestead Suites,” the luxury hotel shares.

About Homestead Suites

The Homestead Suites started as a small bed & breakfast called the “Happy Hour Tea Shop” in the 1920s until 1960. Paul and Debby took over when their grandparents and parents left the property in Paul’s care. Now, the Homestead Suites features 50 guest rooms and multiple luxury suites that guests can enjoy. Guests 55 and over receive senior discounts.

For more information, go to https://www.homesteadsuites.com today.