Antidepressants can increase the risk of developing COPD

In India, COPD is the second biggest cause of mortality and a serious public health concern. COPD is a group of progressive lung diseases, the most common ones being emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Many people with COPD have both these conditions.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr K K Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, “COPD is a disease that develops over time, with some of the major reasons for it being smoking and exposure to chemical irritants. Some people are also genetically predisposed to developing COPD. About 5% people with this condition have a deficiency in a protein called alpha-1-antitrypsin which causes lungs to deteriorate and can also affect the liver. The stages of this condition range from stage I to stage IV. With time, the disease progressively becomes worse. Stage IV is also known as ‘end stage’ COPD. Most of the time, COPD is diagnosed in middle-aged or older adults. The disease is not contagious and cannot be passed from person to person.”

Some common signs and symptoms of COPD include ongoing cough or a cough that produces a lot of mucus; shortness of breath, especially with physical activity; wheezing or a whistling or squeaky sound while breathing; chest tightness.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “The most effective and preventative therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is to avoid contact with tobacco smoke. Medication includes bronchodilators that relax the muscles around the airways. These help in opening the airways and make breathing easier. Surgery is usually the last resort and undertaken only after all other options do not benefit the patient.”

Some tips from HCFI.

Give up smoking You may try alternative nicotine replacement therapy or get help from a certified professional.

Eat healthy and exercise: Make sure your diet is rich in fruits and vegetables. The antioxidants present in them are required to give a boost to your immunity against conditions such as COPD.

Get good rest and avoid stress Long-term stress is a major risk factor for a number of health conditions.

Practice breathing exercises These will help clear airways and pave way for better respiratory health.