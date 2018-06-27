Alzheimer’s Drugs Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2018-2024

Alzheimer’s Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Alzheimer’s Drugs Market by drug class (cholinergic, memantine, combined drug and others) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Alzheimer’s Drugs Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Alzheimer’s Drugs Market are Eisai Co Ltd, Ono Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Holding GmbH & Co KG and Others. The report is a comprehensive presentation of trends, forecast and dollar values of global alzheimer’s drugs market. According to report the global alzheimer’s drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insight

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder in which the death of brain cells causes memory loss and cognitive decline. Cholinesterase inhibitors are set to treat symptoms related to memory, language, thinking, judgment and other thought processes. The alzheimer’s drugs prevent the breakdown of a chemical messenger in the brain. It is the cause of 60–70% of cases of dementia.

The cholinergic, memantine, combined drug and other drugs are used to treat the Alzheimer’s disease. The presence of high revenue-generating drugs such as Donepezil, Exelon, and galantamine is a key driver, for the growth of cholinergic drug. Memantine, the fifth Alzheimer’s drug, is an NMDA (N-methyl-D-aspartate) receptor antagonist has dominated the drug class segment due to large number of patent expiry of major products and a restricted number of drugs to treat alzheimer’s disease.

The rising occurrence of neurodegenerative diseases among the elderly and a healthy support from governments across developed countries has led to the development of new drugs and therapies which has helped in the development and growth of the Alzheimer’s drugs market .Additionally lack of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is another factor that promotes the growth of the market. The lack of DMDs extends the treatment schedule for Alzheimer’s disease, which in turn, increases the healthcare costs for patients.

Among the regions, North America is expected to the largest market for alzheimer’s drugs. The large number of patients suffering from the alzheimer’s disease, high purchasing power for expensive drugs and compensation policies for the treatment of this disease is likely to boost the growth in this market. The increasing awareness about neurodegenerative diseases in Asia Pacific region will boost the growth of the global Alzheimer’s drugs market in the next coming years.

Segment Covered

The report on global alzheimer’s drugs market covers segments such as, drug class and distribution channel. On the basis of drug class the global alzheimer’s drugs market is categorized into cholinergic, memantine, combined drug and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global alzheimer’s drugs market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of -.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global alzheimer’s drugs market such as, H Lundbeck A/S, Eisai Co Ltd, Ono Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Merz Holding GmbH & Co KG and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global alzheimer’s drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of alzheimer’s drugs market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the alzheimer’s drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the alzheimer’s drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.