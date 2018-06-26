Smart Home M2M Market – Global Market to Rise at Robust 13.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025

Presently, the prime motivating factor for the global smart home M2M market is the implementation of smart home security systems. Moreover, features such as remote monitoring of residential property, and automatic opening of doors & windows is making the market for smart home M2M quite prosperous. To study further, a new report has been added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The research study is titled “Smart Home M2M Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, which discusses the major trends, drivers and growth forecast for the future period until 2025. Moreover, the report mentions that the global smart home M2M market is likely to rise at a robust 13.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to reach a valuation of US$16.316 mn by 2025.

It has been analyzed that, the growing adoption of smart home security systems across the globe has primarily been fuelling the rise of the smart home M2M market. Further, growing affordability of smart electronics, joined with falling internet costs have proven quite helpful in positively impacting the development of the smart home M2M market globally. In the recent time, the market is also being driven by the rising popularity of smart appliances in different parts of the world.

The research study starts with the report scope and research highlights in order to make the readers aware of the motive of this evaluation. Further, the executive summary is also presented along with market overview which includes several factors of importance. The readers can learn about the market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Moreover, value chain analysis is also part of this section.

As the report proceeds, the analysis focuses on the market segmentation based on different facets such as technology, application, and geography. In terms of technology, the global smart home M2M market is bifurcated into wireless and wired. Further, the wireless segment has been further segmented cellular, Wi-Fi and others. Moving ahead, based on the application the concerned market has been segmented into energy & climate management, access & security control, home entertainment, lighting, and others. Each of these segments is studied based on market revenue in terms of USD million, along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period during 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, the global smart home M2M market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among these, the chief countries are also studied which makes the report more precise and crisp. The concluding section of the report mentions the competitive landscape related to the major players from the sector such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (The U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (The U.S.), Intel Corporation (The U.S.), Gemalto NV (The Netherlands), Vodafone Group PLC (The U.K.) and Telit Communications PLC.

