Aspartic Acid Market Insights, Trends and Forecast up to 2024

Aspartic acid is a non essential amino acid commonly known as asparaginic acid. The human body is capable of producing aspartic acid without the intake of any food containing aspartic acid. Aspartic acid primarily helps in the release and production of hormones and also, in the functioning of the nervous system. Aspartic acid is essential to assimilate, digest, and utilize calcium, potassium, and magnesium aspartate. Aspartic acid is found in the highest quantities in the brain and has been found to increase neurologic activity. Aspartic acid is commonly found in animals and plants, especially in sugarcane and sugar beets.

The common plant source of aspartic acid is legumes such as soybeans, chickpeas, and lentils. The common animal source of aspartic acid includes beef, eggs, salmon, and shrimp. Aspartic acid can be manufactured through enzymatic conversion, protein extraction, chemical synthesis, and fermentation. One of the key applications of aspartic acid is the synthesis of polyaspartic acid as polyaspartic acid is a water soluble and biodegradable amino acid. Therefore, polyaspartic acid has the potential to replace non-biodegradable amino acids. The increasing demand for biodegradable products is expected to drive the global demand of aspartic acid in the years to come.

The major application of aspartic acid is in the manufacturing of polyaspartic acid. Polyaspartic acid is used in industrial applications such as petroleum exploration and water treatment among others. Aspartic acid is used in the production of a non-saccharide sweetener, commonly known as aspartame. Aspartame is commonly used as an artificial sweetener, and finds various applications in the food and beverages industry. Aspartame is mostly used in beverages, bakery products, fruit-based products, syrups, and cereals among others. Other applications of aspartic acid include medicine which is one of the key prospects expected to grow in the next few years. Doctors consider aspartic acid for treating depression and immune function. Furthermore, aspartic acid helps the human body to resist fatigue, and aids in liver detoxification from drugs and chemicals.

Based on the application of aspartic acid, North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The primary reason for this is the increasing demand of packaged food and high use of sweeteners in the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the health conscious population prefers sweeteners over traditional sugar, which is majorly driving the market to produce aspartame.

