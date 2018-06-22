We know the digital marketing is issential now a days so the keeping in mind the goal of Digital india Ukvalley Technologies has taken workshop on Digital Marketing in Nashik at Lions club. http://ukvalley.com
The session was conducted by Gaurav Kulkarni and that was amazing. You can also take workshop in your city. you can call us or visit on our website.
Workshop taken in Nashik on Digital Marketing
We know the digital marketing is issential now a days so the keeping in mind the goal of Digital india Ukvalley Technologies has taken workshop on Digital Marketing in Nashik at Lions club. http://ukvalley.com