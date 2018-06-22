Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging – Market Overview

With challenging storage and handling processes, manufacturers are not only looking for efficient packaging solutions but also looking for ways to reuse the product in order to save cost and resources. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are categorized as folding boxes, trays, point of purchase (POP) displays, and inserts & dividers. Plastic corrugated packaging products such as folding boxes and trays are water resistant, stronger, durable, and are multi usable as compared to paperboard & paper packaging solutions.

Performance and longer life of the re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products can add overall value to the user experience for industrial and non- industrial user. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are ideal for harsh environments where moisture, humidity, and ESD are a problem. Reusable corrugated plastic packaging offers better product protection and crush resistance than conventional paper & paperboard packaging.

Re-usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging – Market Dynamics

Re-usability along with higher operational performance are some important factors that propels the market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging solutions are widely used by industries like food & beverages, agriculture, advertising, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Clean reliable, re-usable corrugated plastic packaging offers storage and protection for pharmaceutical products such as vial, tubes and other delicate equipment.

Recycling of plastic packaging has benefits to the environment. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products are used in nearly all the industries. Food & beverage, and consumer electronics industries mainly drives the market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging. Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging products are used in food & beverage industry to package products like fruits & vegetables and beverages for protective packaging.

Re-usable corrugated plastic packaging offers a wide range of applications for packaging and storage purposes. They are cost-effective and can be a replacement for alternative products such as fiberboard, molded fiber, and material handling.

The re-usable corrugated plastic packaging is categorized into PP, PE, PET, PC, and PPC. The PE segment is further sub-segmented into high density polyethylene. Among the material types the PP segment is expected to account for highest market share due to its toughness, and light weight along with durability. The pricing of the corrugated plastic trays has been considered on the basis of material type.

Re-Usable Corrugated Plastic Packaging Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for re-usable corrugated plastic packaging is divided into seven key regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APeJ), Middle East & Africa, and Japan.