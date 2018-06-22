Oil and Gas Storage Market 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:-
Oil and gas storage plays a significant role in ensuring the reliability of supply to meet the demands of the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas storage containers hold liquids, compressed natural gas for short or longer term storage. The deregulation of oil and natural gas operations has made storage an important part of operations for oil and gas companies. These stored oil and natural gas are increasingly used for commercial and operational purposes and requirements by oil and gas companies to meet seasonal demands. Oil and gas are stored in the period of low demand in storage facilities and are withdrawn from storage facilities during periods of peak and high demand. The oil and gas storage market is predominantly classified as underground storage and above ground storage.
The growing demand for oil and natural gas has resulted in increase in exploration of oil and gas fields, which are used as aboveground and underground facilities.
The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
Industry Top Key Players:-
- Royal Vopak N.V.
- TechnipFMC plc
- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
- Amec Foster Wheeler plc
- The Vitol Group
- WorleyParsons Limited
- Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC
Get Sample Report for More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3935
Scope of the Report:-
This study provides an overview of the global oil and gas storage market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global oil and gas storage market by product type, by storage type and by region.
Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Product Type
- Oil
- Natural Gas
Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Storage Type
- Underground
- Aboveground
Global Oil and Gas Storage Market, By Region
- Europe
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the world
Table Of Contents:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Oil And Gas Storage Market, By Product Type
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Oil
4.3 Natural Gas
To be continued…………
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-and-gas-storage-market-3935
Global Oil and Gas Storage Market Analysis:-
Global oil and gas storage refers to the mechanisms employed for the safe storage of crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products and comprehensively includes large tanks, underground and above ground storage facilities, and sea tankers. Typically, these tanks operate under no or very little pressure and can be spherical or cylindrical in shape. Based upon location and requirement, storage tanks come in varieties such as crude oil tankages, product and intermediate storage tankages, dispatch area tankages, and mini tanks near production units of a refinery.
Intended Audience:-
- Distributer & Supplier companies
- End Users
- Consultants and Investment bankers
- Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities