Mobile Handset Protection Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Mobile Handset Protection Market: Introduction

Mobile handsets have become an integral part of consumer’s daily lives in this growing communication driven environment. Smartphone penetration and proliferation has compelled the need of appropriate security methods to inhibit misuse, device theft, and damage. In case of loss, damage or malfunctioning of mobile handsets, the mobile protection program ensures that the consumers get their devices back within short period of time. Moreover, mobility and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trends have widened the smartphone application areas.

Mobile Handset Protection Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cost benefits of buying mobile device protection as opposed to purchasing replacement drives is also major factor driving the growth of mobile protection market. Moreover, these services also help in improving customer satisfaction and improve customer care expenses, thus by obtaining support from mobile operators and retailers.

Minimal cost assistance of providing protection services to the lower price mobile devices is the major challenge faced by most of the vendors in the Mobile Handset Protection market.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5947

Global Mobile Handset Protection Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Mobile Handset Protection Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of protection provider, pricing model, sales channel, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the protection provider for Mobile Handset Protection Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Handset Protection market on the basis of the protection provider include:

• Mobile Operator/Carrier

• Mobile Device OEM

• Direct-to-Consumer Services

• Other Channel (Retailers)

Segmentation on the basis of the pricing model for Mobile Handset Protection Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Handset Protection market on the basis of the Pricing Model include:

• One-time Fee

• Monthly Fee

• Billed by Carrier/OEM

Segmentation on the basis of the sales channel for Mobile Handset Protection Market as:-

The major segments of Mobile Handset Protection market on the basis of the sales channel include:

• Retail Chains

• Brand Stores

• E-commerce/Online

Global Mobile Handset Protection Market: Competitive Landscape

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5947

Key Players

Major player operating in Mobile Handset Protection market includes Squaretrade, Asurion LLC, CAN Financial Corp., Liberty Mutual, American International Group Inc., Verizon Wireless, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile, Apple Inc., and Walmart.