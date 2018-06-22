Godrej Meridien – AN ADDRESS WHERE EXTRAVAGANCE IS A WAY OF LIFE

Open doors to an unparalleled life, that most only aspire for. Godrej Meridien is a place of plush residences, that offers some of the most unique experiences like wine tasting and celebrity styling, every single day. An address where the best of French hospitality comes alive in 6132 sq.mts.(66,000-sq.ft.) Gurgaon’s finest clubhouse. A home where you enjoy excellent connectivity to Delhi and other important hubs via Dwarka Expressway . An address of grandeur, where once you check-in, you will never feel like stepping out again. Come, live the Meridien lifestyle.

GODREJ MERIDIEN is a residential project developed by Godrej Properties. The project offers very well designed 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK residential apartments. The project is well connected by various modes of transportation. The site is in close proximity to all civic utilities.

GODREJ MERIDIEN brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 121-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting-edge design and technology. Godrej Properties is currently developing residential, commercial and township projects spread across approximately 14.29 million square meters (150.12 million square feet) in 12 cities.