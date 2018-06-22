CV Era Genset Is the Leading Sale Genset Centre of Indonesia Offering Seamless Services

Jurumudi, Tangerang, (June 22, 2018): CV Era Genset, the leading the sale genset company of Indonesia, offers generator sets of various brands and types, and provide many kinds of genset that one can use for various purposes in support of any sort of daily performance. At cheap prices and with a fixed warranty, these products are sold in a range of sizes, types, types, voltages, to suit the requirements of the customers.

As a top-notch genset seller of Indonesia, this venture ensures to offer products from world’s leading producer manufacturer of generators. Prioritizing on selling the right quality, the team makes sure that the jual genset collection that they have are durable and can be operated successfully without any hassle. Generator sets or gensets that this hub sells, can be used for social to commercial purposes, depending on the specific needs and preferences of the clients and customers.

Apart from the branded and superior quality products, the Era genset company also promises to satiate the customers with a wonderful shopping experience and pamper them with seamless and flexible services. The customers get convenient facilities through friendly and knowledgeable generator sales staff, so that the products are delivered in the best condition to them. The company mainly specializes in some of the best range of leading gensets: Caterpillar, Cummins, Deutz, Foton, Honda, Lovol, Perkins, Yanmar, and so forth.

Whether for Tender or private, CV Era Genset offers consultation to customers and aid them to select the required products.

About CV Era Genset:

CV Era Genset is the leading sale genset center of Indonesia that sells the high quality and branded genset products to customers at best market prices and with an assured warranty on the products.

To know more, visit https://eragenset.com/.

Media Contact:

Duta Garden Blok C. 10, No. 3, Jurumudi, Tangerang

Mobile/WhatsApp

Afung: 0812 9057 1966 / 0818 0773 1966

Felice: 0812 9819 8721

Kevin: 0812 1800 348 / 0878 0065 6999

Phone/Fax.: 021-29 414 295

Email: eragenset@gmail.com

###