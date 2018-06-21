Well Intervention Market Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, Size, Industry New Tech Developments & Regional Outlook from 2018 To 2023

Market Highlights:-

The major factors that are expected to drive the well intervention market are the rapid increase in demand for energy, increase in production of oil & gas and the regeneration of aging wells. However, the growth of the market is expected to be restrained by the increasing awareness about the use of renewable energy and the imposing of strict rules and regulations by the government.

One of the major factors driving the growth of the market is the continuous depletion of oil reserves and the ever increasing demand for oil all over the world. There is a rapid increase in demand for energy owing to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization. The growth in demand for energy is also driving the growth of the oil and gas industry. So, there is a rise need for enhancement of production so as to meet the growing demand for energy, especially oil and gas, which is further driving the market for well intervention. The other factors driving the growth of the market are the increase in production of oil & gas and regeneration of aging fields/wells. However, the growth of the market is restrained by factors such as strict rules and regulations and the increasing focus on renewable energy.

Industry Top Key Players:-

GE Oil & Gas

Halliburton Company

Schlumberger Limited

TechnipFMC plc.

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Weatherford International plc.

Archer Limited

Trican Well Service Ltd.

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Basic Energy Services, Inc.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global well intervention market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Well intervention Market by its service, application and region.

By Services

Logging and bottom hole survey

Stimulation

Artificial Lift

Re-perforation

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:-

The factors responsible for the growth of the global well intervention market include the use of well intervention services in shale as well as oil wells. The North America region is the largest market for well intervention. The U.S. market for well intervention is expected to be driven by the ongoing shale gas revolution in the region. The Africa market is experiencing continuous oil & gas field development, which is expected to boost the need for well intervention/work over services. Increasing production activities in the American offshore is expected to drive the well intervention market in the future. Asia-Pacific and Africa are the emerging regions in the well intervention market and are expected to demand well intervention services in the forecast period.

Intended Audience:-