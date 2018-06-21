Food safety testing market to observe substantial growth of a 7.2% CAGR by 2025

The food safety testing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025, to reach USD 11.5 billion by 2025. The market is expected to exhibit potential growth in the coming years, due to the recent outbreaks in foodborne diseases and strict regulations by various agencies.

The practice of food safety includes safe preparation of food in terms of handling, storage, and preparation, in a manner that averts adulteration. According to a 2017 statistic published by The World Health Organization has estimated that 1 out of 10 people suffer from diseases due to the consumption of contaminated food. This outbreak of foodborne diseases claims 420,000 lives per year.

The testing for pathogens occupied the largest market share in 2017, in terms of value. Major pathogens that are tested include Listeria, E. coli, Campylobacter, and salmonella. The rise in the incidence of these foodborne pathogens drives the demand for testing. The Centre for Disease Control has also determined that one in six people fall ill due to the consumption of contaminated food. These incidents have helped in raising consumer awareness towards the presence of contaminants and its preventive measures. Rising consumer awareness towards the use of GMOs in foods and its public backlash has led to an increase in GMO testing. Companies such as Genetic ID are solely focusing their efforts on specialized GMO testing which is the fastest growing segment in food testing.

The testing procedures have witnessed a gradual increase in the use of rapid technology as against traditional technology. Integration of cloud-based systems and databases help systems in cross-checking results to provide better accuracy to the users. Manufacturers of rapid systems are investing in the development of newer forms of diagnostic kits, which will help reduce turnaround times while also increasing testing accuracy to suit the needs of the client.

The North American region holds the largest share in the food safety testing market. The technologically advanced countries of the U.S. and Canada are expected to dominate the market due to the stringent regulations enforced by the US FDA and the Canadian Food administration. The U.S. has suffered from multiple outbreaks of salmonella and E. coli over the years, and the demand for testing is expected to rise over the forecast period in an effort to curb future outbreaks. The Asia-pacific region is expected to achieve the fastest growth in the food testing market. Increasing presence of major players in the region and investment in rapid technologies has helped in improving testing facilities in the region. Rising export commitments to Europe and North America that have stringent regulations has led to additional testing procedures being carried out in the Asia-Pacific region. Rising consumer awareness towards food testing in the region is also expected to fuel demand during the forecast period.

The report includes a comprehensive study of the food safety testing market, including the developments, strategies, and outlook. The profiles of leading companies such as SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas, ALS, TÜV SÜD, AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, and Genetic ID NA are included along with their service portfolio.