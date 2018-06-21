Explore the art behind capturing ‘Places and People’ with “Coffee with Leica”

Known for its craftsmanship and German precision, renowned German Luxury Camera brand ‘Leica’ is all geared up to expand the culture of Photography in India. After opening its store in New Delhi, India, the brand has been focusing to share the Leica experience with the new generation of Photographers through it’s initiative ‘Coffee with Leica’.

After the success of the first session of ‘Coffee with Leica’, Leica Store is excited to announce the second session of with popular influencer and noted travel and documentary photographer, Mr. Pravin Tamang. This upcoming session scheduled for Saturday, 23rd June, 2018 at Leica Store, New Delhi addressing new generation of photographers

Sharing valuable information about ‘the art of capturing Places and People’ during the session, Pravin will also speak about his photography journey with Leica. The meet will have a lot of budding photographers who will be facinated with Leica experience. An invite only event, photography enthusiasts can register themselves online for the event.

Event: Coffee with Leica

Day & Date: Saturday, 23 June, 2018

Venue: Leica Store, N-42, Connaught Place, New Delhi