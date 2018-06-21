Electronic Goods Packaging Market Global Research Report 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Global Electronic Goods Packaging Market Information Report By Material (Corrugated Boxes, Foamed Plastic, Paperboard, Bubble Packaging, Others), By Product Size (Small Appliances, Large Appliances), By Technology (Authentication Packaging, Track And Trace Packaging) And By Region – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

The proper packaging of all electronic goods is becoming necessary with the increasing competition in the electronics industry owing to factors such as diversified product offerings and product differentiation among others.

The growth of the electronic goods packaging market is majorly driven by the boom in the e-commerce retail industry. The shipment of electronic goods across huge distances is further driving the need for effective packaging solutions. The proper packaging of electronic goods will ensure that the products are protected from getting destroyed. Thus, this need for the protection of products is further driving the growth of the electronic goods packaging market. The increase in the production of various kinds of electronic devices is further contributing to the growth of the electronic goods packaging market.

The Electronic goods packaging market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 5% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation

To generate a bird’s view of the global packaging foams market, the report is segmented by material, product size, technology, and region.

Based on the material segment, the market has been segmented by corrugated boxes, foamed plastic, paperboard, bubble packaging, others

Based on the product size segment, the market is segmented by small appliances, large appliances

Based on the technology segment, the market is segmented by authentication packaging, track and trace packaging

Based on regions, the market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the electronic goods packaging market. The growth of this region can be attributed to the growth of the developing nations such as India and China and the increase in purchasing power amongst the people in that region. the increase in the production activities for all kinds of electronic devices in the countries such as Japan is also contributing to the growth of the electronic goods packaging market in the region.

Key Players:

The key players of Electronic goods packaging market are DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), International Paper Company (U.S.), Mondi plc. (Austria), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa (Republic of Ireland), Dunapack Packaging (Austria), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Graham Packaging (U.S.), Pregis LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Stora Enso (Finland) and others.

The report for Electronic goods packaging market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

