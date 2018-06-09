RESTOP to Discuss Successful Innovations to Manage Human Waste at Sustainable Summits Conference

Company joins panel on ways to minimize impacts of human activities in the high mountains.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Even though most humans in the high mountains are merely transient, their impact can be lasting, especially when it comes to human waste. To help preserve enjoyment of the world’s largest peaks for future generations, RESTOP will take part in a panel about solutions for managing human waste at the fourth Sustainable Summits Conference June 12-14, 2018.

The conference will be held in Chamonix, France, with the backdrop of Mont Blanc. The three-day event will feature discussions by land managers, researchers, representatives from NGOs and nonprofits, outdoor companies, guides and mountaineers from around the world on the future of the high mountains. The conference will feature three session tracks:

1. What roles do the high mountains play in today’s societies?

2. Climate Change: The High Mountains on the Front Line

3. Human Activities in the High Mountains: Impacts and Solutions

On June 14, RESTOP Sales Manager Lou Ortego will join other panelists in a session during the third track titled “Successful Human Waste Pack-Out Systems in High Mountain Regions.” The panel will discuss how to best manage human waste in remote places through Leave No Trace principles and other clean climbing ideals, and how to encourage responsible behavior to minimize the impact of humans.

“RESTOP offers a full line of environmentally-friendly, disposable travel toilets that are perfect for hikers and campers, and are one solution to managing waste to preserve the tallest peaks throughout the globe,” said Ortego. “I look forward to having a productive dialogue with other experts on human waste management and collaborating on ways to improve the success of pack-out systems in the high mountain regions.”

During the event, RESTOP will display a range of its products in the Innovation Space, including:

• RS1 Liquid Waste Bags: These bags contain super absorbent polymers and enzymes that can absorb a full 20 ounces of urine. Ample toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2 Solid & Liquid Waste Bags: The patented “bag within a bag” design safely contains and neutralizes human waste. Like the RS1 bags, toilet paper and antimicrobial wipes are included.

• RS2W Wilderness Waste Containment Pouch: Five waste bags packaged in a durable mesh tote to provide an easy way to carry out used bags.

• The Go-Pack System: When no restrooms are available, this handy backpack carries a toilet seat that can also be converted into a shaded seat for resting weary legs during long hikes. It includes three waste bags.

• RS000 Commode: This solid base holds a RESTOP full-size toilet seat, which can withstand 300 pounds of pressure.

• RS500 Privacy Shelter: Available in the original opaque material or camouflage pattern, this sturdy, collapsible shelter affords complete privacy and folds into a convenient hands-free carrying case. Also available with an optional NEMO Helio shower.

RESTOP’s solutions not only effectively contain waste for easy and convenient transport out of the wilderness, they also can be safely disposed of in regular trash receptacles as they are landfill-approved in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

RESTOP is currently offering free shipping on all orders within the continental United States. The products are available for purchase through its website at www.Restop.com, at retailers throughout the country (see www.restop.com/retailers for a current list), and at some national parks. For more information about RESTOP solutions, visit www.Restop.com. Sustainable Summits Conference event information and tickets are available at https://www.sustainable-summits2018.org.

