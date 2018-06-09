3 Orchard By The Park Redefines Exclusive Luxury Living In Singapore

Singapore (June 09, 2018) – Located along Orchard Boulevard Singapore, 3 Orchard by the Park residential apartments have been creating a stir in the world of luxury apartment projects. Focusing primarily on quality over quantity, this innovative development stretches over three 25 storey buildings consisting of 77 apartments in all.

Designed and created on the concept of ‘Villas in the Sky’ by Italian architect and designer Antonio Citterio, 3 Orchard by the Park Singapore embodies a spirit of a bustling city that is enveloped in carefully planned luxurious interiors that are thoroughly customized to suit individual preferences. This again ensures that no two apartments in this project are similar.

The project is situated amidst celebrated luxury hotels, top shopping destinations and is walking distance from the Singapore Botanic Gardens which is a UNESCO world heritage site. The favorable location of the project is also one of the reasons why prospective buyers from all over the world are lining up to book their spaces in 3 Orchard by the Park.

About 3 Orchard by the Park:

Enthusiasts that wish to learn more about 3 Orchard by the Park in terms of purchase / lease and other associated details can visit https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg for information.

Media Contact:

3 Orchard by the Park

3 Orchard Boulevard, Singapore

Developer Sales Hotline: +656367 0123

Website: https://3-orchard-by-the-park.com.sg

