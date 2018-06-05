Supply Chain Analytics Market Analysis 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Top Key Players Profiles, Industry Profit and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global supply chain analytics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15 % over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

According to Market Research Future, the global supply chain analytics market has been segmented into service, solution, deployment, industry vertical and region.

There has been a huge demand of analytics across various industrial domains due to the presence of huge amount of data to churn out the insights in order to make out the necessary decisions. Similar methodology is followed in case of supply chain where the enterprises need to monitor certain factors such as warehouse capacity, logistics and workflow management. The data which is analyzed holds a large amount of data from the customer needs and demands.

On the basis of service the market is segmented into integration and deployment, support, and maintenance and consulting. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into supply chain planning and procurement, sales and operations planning, manufacturing analytics, transportation and logistics analytics, visualization and reporting tools. To consider, sales and operation planning is expected to lead the market by solution and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. It is termed as a process in business management where the higher authorities and management try to achieve focus among all the functions of an organization.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on premise deployment and cloud deployment. The deployment model always asks a question on security and pricing. In terms of security, the on premise deployment is considered suitable and in terms of pricing, the cloud model is suitable. The analytics also helps to forecast the future demand by analyzing the present scenario.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, aerospace & defense, manufacturing and others.

Major Key Players

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

MicroStrategy, Inc (U.S.)

Tableau Software (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Genpact (Bermuda)

PeopleSoft, Inc (U.S.)

JDA Software Group, Inc (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Infor, Inc (U.S.)

Manhattan Associates (U.S.)

Segmentation:

Regional Analysis:

Europe is dominating the global Supply Chain Analytics Market with highest share of the market and is thereby accounting for the highest revenue. North America closely follows Europe and holds the second largest market. Europe is an advanced region in terms of technology usage, and the growing number of analytic application in industries pertaining to automotive, organized retail, aerospace, and defense sectors and thereby captures a lot of application of supply chain management in this region. Additionally, the European Union as a whole follows the standard regulation regarding supply chain, providing an ease of operation for the manufacturers in the region to integrate analytics.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are indirectly tending towards growth due to factors such as huge development and technological advancement in fields of information technology, and data analytics. These factors are helping Asia Pacific to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This growth tends to be due to the high investment by Asian governments in to build advanced infrastructure in terms of retail, transportation and manufacturing. These regions have seen a tremendous growth in the recent years and continuously getting aware towards the analytics technology in various other industrial sectors.

Intended Audience:

Supply Chain Analytics services providers

IT providers

Software vendors

Retail vendors

Cloud service providers

Local/Government Agencies

Cloud Infrastructure Agencies

Value-added Resellers

Research Firms

