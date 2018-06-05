Paint Pigments Market Global Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Insights and 2018 Forecast

Paint Pigments market 2018 Industry report incorporates Paint Pigments Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Paint Pigments Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation, fabricating limit, Paint Pigments price amid the forecast time frame 2018 to 2023

Paint Pigments Market is predicted to grow at approximately 4.8% by 2022

Market Highlights

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a remarkable growth in demand of paint pigment market, owing to this, it has been estimated that the global market will grow a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, factors which have created boom in the global paint pigment market are cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others as well.

The market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread over 146 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Paint Pigments Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures by regions (United States, EU, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India) and other regions can be added

Top Key Players Analysis:

BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nippon Kayaku Company, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies, Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals, Evonik Degussa, Ei Dupont De Nemours, Dic Corporation and others

Market Drivers

The market is majorly driven by the increase usage of its application industries such as residential coating, architectural products, and industrial coatings, specialty coatings and others. Industrial coating is bifurcated into automotive, consumer products, aerospace. As per analysis, the global paint & coating market is boosting the overall market which in turn has created a platform for paint pigment manufacturers to cover the overall market. Seeking this kind of opportunities, there will be an ample scope for the domestic as well as international players to introduce new product launch and opportunities for the new entrants. Due to its properties such as cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others are boosting this industry.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market by covering approximately 38% of the total market size, where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. North America would be the second largest market in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis

APAC will be the leading market

APAC will be the dominating market for global paint pigment, accounting for more the 38% market share by 2022. This share is attributed to the growing demand from application segment, emerging economies, urbanization and increasing spending on infrastructure.

Market Research Analysis:

It is expected that the market will growth rate at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period. The current challenge for the market is the unavailability of skilled labor, labor safety and fluctuating material costs. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies with increasing need for infrastructure in the region is driving the market of paint pigment over the next five years, especially in APAC. The residential coating is estimated to be the leading application segment.

Study Objectives of Paint Pigments Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the paint pigments market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Paint Pigments market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

