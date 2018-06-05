Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2022 By MarketResearchFuture.com

The market for Neurorehabilitation Devices is expected to show an exponential growth and would reach approximately $2.25 Billion in 2022. Rehabilitation of cognitive function involves methods for recalibrating neural pathways or training new neural pathways to improve cognitive functioning that has been weakened by trauma or other neurological disorders.

The recent advancements in the technology can make a significant improvement in the recovery of the patients suffered from the head injury, stroke, spinal cord injury and some neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease. Some of the big companies in the business are employing robotics in the rehabilitation technologies in order to enhance the scope of the rehab process. Globally the market for neurorehabilitation devices is growing rapidly. The market for neurorehabilitation devices is expected to show an exponential growth and would reach approximately $2.25 Billion in 2022.

To Explore More, Get PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5834 .

Key Players for Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Bioness, Inc., Bionik Labs, Bioxtreme, Denecor, Ectron Ltd., Ekso Bionics, Helius Medical Technologies, Hocoma AG, MagVenture A/S, Medtronic, Neuro Style, Rehab-Robotics Company Limited, Rehabtronics Inc, St Jude Medical Inc., Tyromotion, and others.

Segments for Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Neurorehabilitation devices’ market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises neuro-robotic devices, wearable devices, non-invasive stimulators, brain computer interface, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Parkinson’s disease, spinal cord injury, brain trauma injury, stroke, cerebral palsy, schizophrenia, and others. On the basis of end user, market is segmented into hospitals/clinics, cognitive care centers, research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Globally America is the largest market for neurorehabilitation devices. Europe is the second-largest market. Furthermore Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for neurorehabilitation devices.

Get Prime Discount on Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/5834 .

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

List Of Tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 3 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION, 2013-2022 (USD MILLION)

List Of Figures

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS

FIGURE 2 PORTERS FIVE FORCES MODEL

FIGURE 3 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

FIGURE 4 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

FIGURE 5 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER

FIGURE 6 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 7 GLOBAL NEUROREHABILITATION DEVICES MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS, 2015 (%)

CONTINUED…

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cervical-cancer-treatment-market-5834 .

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312