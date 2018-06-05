Engage in Learning products prominent at two London exhibitions

The latest in generic online learning programmes, along with a look at an impressive learning management system (LMS), will be on display, in June, at two events in London’s Olympia – courtesy of Engage in Learning.

The UK-based supplier of e-learning courses and solutions focusing on helping organisations improve their safety, compliance and performance, will be exhibiting at the Learning Technologies Summer Forum, at Olympia on 12th June. Designed to further develop the key learning themes from February’s Learning Technologies exhibition and conference, this event explores the most popular topics from the Learning Technologies 2018 event held in February.

Engage in Learning will also be exhibiting at the CIPD’s HR Software and Recruitment Show (HRSS), which takes place at Olympia on 13th and 14th June. According to the CIPD – the UK-based professional body for experts in people at work – HRSS is a major showcase for the latest HR and recruitment products, services and innovations.

Chris Horseman, Engage in Learning’s Managing Director, said, “In addition to our most recently published programmes on Unconscious Bias and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), we’ll be showing our extensive range of health & safety, compliance, leadership & management, business skills and IT/ project management programmes at these events. For those looking for a reliable LMS to host and manage these programmes, we recommend the Totara platform – and we can talk about this to visitors to our stand, too.”

The latest Engage in Learning product to be launched in one on Noise Awareness, which is scheduled to be published in June.

High levels of noise at work can seriously affect people’s general health and safety, as well as their overall wellbeing.

Damage to hearing is permanent, irreversible and can be debilitating for the sufferer. So, noise levels – and people’s exposure to noise at work – need to be kept to a minimum.

The Engage in Learning Noise Awareness programme outlines the risks posed by noise; explores the damage that exposure to noise can do to a person’s hearing, and provides strategies to keep work-based noise emissions as low as possible.

“Of course, anyone can provide learning content on any subject,” Horseman added. “What’s important is that this content is relevant, engaging and, therefore, used.

“Our growing client list tells us that Engage in Learning’s content not only meets these criteria but it’s well-designed and affordable as well.”

“While our programmes are certainly cost-effective, their very nature means that they can be accessed anywhere or any device. So, from an environmentalist point of view, they reduce the need for bringing people together for a training event and, thus, reduce carbon dioxide levels associated with travel,” said Engage in Learning’s development Director, Kim Whitmore.

“Consequently, we provide e-learning that works and that doesn’t cost the Earth.”

For details of the two events where Engage in Learning will be featuring – the Learning Technologies Summer Forum (stand 36) and HRSS (stand I2)– please visit these events’ websites.