Toxicology Testing Services Market is Projected to Reach Over US$ 15 Billion by 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global toxicology testing services market is projected to reach over US$ 15 Bn by 2025 expanding at considerable CAGR from 2018 to 2026.

Request Sample for more Comprehensive Analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=44459

North America is expected to dominate the global market due to the presence of a large number of companies involved in new drug discovery and development activities, stringent regulations by FDA regarding toxicological screening of drugs before entering into human trials, increase in trust and expertise of CROs providing toxicology testing services leading to increase in outsourcing of preclinical procedures, and rise in R&D expenditure of leading companies involved in drug discovery and development process.

In silico toxicology testing methods segment is expected to expand at rapid pace

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global toxicology testing services market based on method and industry type. In terms of method, the market has been segmented into in vivo method, in vitro method, and in silico toxicology testing methods. The in vitro and in silico methods are considered as new approaches to reduce animal use in discovery activities. Thus, these two segments are anticipated to expand at a significantly high growth rate by 2026. These new approaches are considered as reliable, reproducible, faster, and economical options for safety assessment.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries accounted for a major share of the global toxicology testing services market in 2017

Outsourcing of R&D activities to contract research organizations is increasing due to the rise in the number of CROs offering huge portfolio of toxicology testing services at reasonable price. Moreover, these CROs have expertise in this particular areas, which hastens the drug development process, thus benefiting these industries to achieve leading market place in various therapeutic areas. Moreover, due to outsourcing of toxicology studies, these industries are able to focus on their abilities and they accordingly manage their R&D cost. These factors are projected to drive the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment of the global toxicology testing services market.

Enquire for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=44459

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period

Expansion of the footprint of leading service providers in Asia Pacific to cover leading players involved in the drug discovery and developments, growing collaborations among drug discovery industries with CROs, and increasing awareness among the consumers in this region regarding toxicity caused by various chemicals, and changing regulatory requirements of the government agencies operating in this region are the factors expected to boost growth of the global toxicology testing services market in Asia Pacific region from 2018-2026.

For instance, in July 2017, Eurofins Scientific, a global leader in bio-pharmaceutical product testing services announced acquisition of Advinus Therapeuticsm, an India-based company engaged in preclinical and clinical phase contract research companies such as Safety Assessment, DMPK, CMC services, and Analytical R&D Services.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global toxicology testing services market include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Envigo, Evotec AG, Merck KGaA, SGS Group, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD), and WuXi AppTec.

Request TOC of the Report for Complete Review @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/44459

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com