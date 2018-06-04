Research Report Covers the Global Oil Storage Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oil Storage Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oil Storage Market by material (steel, carbon steel, fiberglass reinforced plastic), by type (crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene and LPG), by product design (open top, fixed roof, floating roof) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oil Storage Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oil Storage Market. According to report the global oil storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global oil storage market covers segments such as material, type, and product design. The material segments include steel, carbon steel, and fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP). On the basis of type the global oil storage market is categorized into crude oil, gasoline, aviation fuel, naphtha, diesel, kerosene, and LPG. Furthermore, on the basis of product design the oil storage market is segmented as open top, fixed roof, floating roof, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oil storage market such as, Sunoco Logistics, Containment Solutions, Belco Manufacturing Company, L.F. Manufacturing, Columbian Steel Tank, Zcl Composites, Poly Processing, Oiltanking Gmbh, Red Ewald, Inc., and Synalloy Corporation.

