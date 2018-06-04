Produced Water Treatment Systems Market to See Incredible Growth During 2020

Development of patented tertiary systems and securing patents to surge ahead from competitors remains the mainstay of players in the global produced water treatment systems market. These initiatives will serve to render product differentiation between product offerings of companies. Expanding their geographical presence also remains on the growth chart of top players such as Schlumberger Water Services, Siemens Water Technology, and Alderley plc.

Apart from this, vendors in the produced water treatment systems market are vying to offer value-added services on top of core equipment. Vendors of produced water treatment systems are strengthening business partnership with technically strong market participants to deliver end-to-end services. Not only this, savvy players are offering customized offerings combining treatment systems and rental services for treatment of high salinity water at offshore locations.

As per a business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global produced water treatment systems market is likely to clock a CAGR of 5.8% between 2017 and 2020 for the market to be worth US$6156.6 mn by the end of 2020. The opportunities in the market stood at US$5198.6 mn in 2017. Technology-wise, gas hydrates and wind aided intensified evaporation treatment systems are likely to be substantially used in the near future.

As Produced Water Reinjection Becomes Customary, Manufacturers of Produced Water Treatment Systems Witness Growth Opportunities

Worldwide, stringent government regulations in place and overall scarcity of water have necessitated reinjection of produced water. This factor is serving to open immense opportunities for companies in the produced water treatment systems market.

As per industry estimates, produced water volumes from oil and gas exploration is likely to cross the 340-bn barrel mark by 2020. Produced water from offshore wells during recovery of natural gas is expected to reach 16.98 bn barrels by 2020. This indicates massive opportunities for companies manufacturing product water treatment equipment and support services. Globally, produced water generated during onshore oil recovery is much higher than what is generated during natural gas recovery.

In general, in the early production stage, the number of barrels of produced water is in directly proportional to the barrels of oil produced. The global average water:oil (W:O) ratio has currently reached 4:1, wherein each barrel of oil explored produces four barrels of produced water. This ratio, however, is strongly dependent on location, age of the well, and oil recovery methods employed. Old wells generally generate higher volume of produced water.

In recent years, in oil exploration, thermal enhanced oil recovery (EOR), water flooding, and injection of water-based chemicals have been employed, which requires steam for enhancement of oil recovery. This has resulted in higher volume of produced water that needs to be treated with essential equipment.

Hub of Crude Oil Production Makes North America Notable

In North America, production of crude oil is anticipated to rise steadily through 2020, which will account for strong demand for produced water treatment systems. For instance, onshore crude oil industry in North America is anticipated to produce 116.29 bn barrels representing 70.6% of total produced water in North America 2020.

Additionally, increasing production of shale gas in North America is anticipated to contribute substantially to the offshore natural gas production in the region through 2020.

Oil production in Asia Pacific is predicted to witness robust growth due to the rising number of onshore explorations. Major oil exploration companies are venturing into the region to extract crude oil from unexplored oil fields.

