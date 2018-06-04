Coconut Sugar Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2024

Coconut sugar is a natural sweetener, manufactured from dried nectar of flowers, grown on top of coconut palm trees, is considered to be a beneficial alternative to conventional table sugar. Coconut sugar is healthier than table sugar for diabetic patients and consumers suffering from health problems related to blood sugar. Coconut sugar market witnesses a high demand owing to its nutritional attributes. Coconut sugar offers more minerals and vitamins as compared to white sugar. Coconut sugar contains traces of potassium, vitamin c, calcium, iron, zinc, phosphorus. Besides these, coconut sugar also offers minimal amounts of phytonutrients such as flavonoids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanidin. United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization recognizes coconut sugar as the world’s most sustainable sweetener by

Request For Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16214

Coconut palm, as compared to sugar cane require a minimum amount of water, it produces a plenty of coconut products and also supports multi-cropping of various coconut products, coconut sugar being one of them which in turn, has resulted into greater manufacturing of coconut sugar thereby fueling the growth of coconut sugar market. According to Big Farm Trees, coconut palms produces more than 50% to 70% of coconut sugar per acre in comparison to sugar cane on average. Coconut sugar’s nutritional benefits over table sugar have helped the coconut sugar market to witness a significant adoption among the consumers. Coconut sugar can melt and blend gently in recipes along with producing a mild caramel flavor and subtle coconut aroma. This characteristic has uplifted the demand of global coconut sugar market.

However, the coconut sugar market faces few restraints to its continuous ascent. Production of coconut sugar is a labor intensive process owing to the lack of mechanization process. With the aim to produce environment-friendly sweetener, manufacturing of coconut sugar is a time-consuming process. Thus the rapid growth in coconut sugar demand makes it difficult for the coconut sugar manufacturers to meet the increasing demand which thereby hindering the growth of coconut sugar market. The cost of coconut sugar is higher than other sweetener alternatives such as sugar cane, agave and beet sugar which also acts as an obstacle to the coconut sugar market growth.

Coconut sugar is healthier than traditional table sugar owing to its nutritional attributes. Coconut sugar market is segmented on the basis of nutritional components. Coconut sugar contains Vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, iron, zinc and phosphorus and phytonutrients such as flavonoids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanidin. Coconut sugar has a significant usage in the food and beverage industry hence it can be classified by form of industrial application. It has its usage in bakery products such as biscuits, confectionary products such as cakes, chocolates, and brownies. Coconut sugar acts as a tea sweetener, juice sweetener or any other beverage sweetener. Coconut sugar also acts as a food seasoning agent.

Global Coconut Sugar Market: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for coconut sugar market includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). US coconut sugar market in North America accounts for the fastest growing natural sweetener owing to its growing health consciousness. Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are however likely to contribute to the coconut sugar market during the forecast period.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/coconut-sugar-market.html

Few coconut sugar players in the market are Tree Life, Coco sugar, Tradin Organic, Holos Integra and others.