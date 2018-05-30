Ultra-Thin Glass Market 2018: Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Segmentation

The Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market is segmented by the Manufacturing Process, Thickness, Applications, End-Use Industry. On the basis of the manufacturing process, the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market is segmented into float and fusion. Among these processes, floating process is widely used due to its suitability for architectural purpose and automotive windshields.

Based on the Thickness, the market is segmented into 0.5mm, 0.7mm, 0.9mm, 1.1mm, 1.3mm, and 1.6mm. Ultra-thin glass with less than 0.5 mm is used increasingly as a result of lightweight, perfect flatness, and bendability.

On the Basis of the Application, the market is segmented into semiconductors, touch panel display, fingerprint display, automotive glazing, solar mirror, and medical devices. Ultra-thin glass is widely used in the semiconductors and other consumer electronics owing to high electrical conductivity, electrical insulation and dielectric properties. The product consumption is rising in the automotive industry for manufacturing of panoramic roofs, transparent panels or side/rear windows

Based on the End Use Industry, the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market is segmented into electrical and electronics, automotive, biotechnology, renewable energy, building & construction, cosmetics & personal care, and healthcare. Electrical and electronics industry accounted for the largest market share owing to growing requirement for electronic devices in home appliances, TV, and sports equipment. The demand for Ultra-Thin Glass is increasing from the construction industry owing to lightweight assemblies and creative designs. Use of Ultra-Thin Glass in cosmetics mirror is growing with the growing demand for cosmetics products.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the prominent players in the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market are SCOTT AG (Germany), Corning Incorporated (India), Asahi Glass Co., Ltd (India), Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), CSG Holding Co., Ltd (China), Central Glass Co., Ltd (Japan), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China), Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd (Japan), Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd (China), Emerge Glass (India), and Aeon Industries Corporation Ltd (China).

Regional Analysis

Based on the Region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is leading the Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market with the increasing demand for electronic devices in the home appliances, smartphones, and wearable devices. Furthermore, growing investment in the wind and solar projects is influencing the growth of the Ultra-Thin Glass Market. North America and Europe are expected to exhibit a significant growth owing to factors such as the revival of the automotive industry as a result of increasing demand for the electric vehicle. Other regions are expected to witness moderate growth during the review period with growing electrical and electronics industry.

