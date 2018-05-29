THALAM – South Panchakarma (Kerala)

Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010

Summary:

A therapeutic procedure of suitable medicinal powder is mixed with suitable colocations of oil and the paste prepared is applied over the head with the help of suitable cap to provide nourishment to brain cells.

Press Release Body:

In Keraliya Panchakarma, Masthishkya is mentioned as Thalam. In case of Thalam Kalka(Paste) medicated with medicinal herbs is applied on the Scalp for a particular period of time.

Ayurveda, the traditional medicine system from India is built upon the authentic use of specialty herbs that have the medicinal qualities to cure different ailments. Courtesy to the dedicated pursuits by the sages who worked for knowledge acquisition, that today we have an efficacious system of traditional medicine. Some regions in India are credited for refined studies in the field of Ayurveda and Kerala is one among them.

Kerala developed some specialty concepts of Ayurveda which define its body of knowledge in a major way. Thalam or the medicated oil is one such concept and involves the use of herbal formulation prepared by blending certain herbs in vegetable oil. The thalam also has a specific application method which makes it very suitable for curing the head related problems of entire diversity. Leading Kerala Ayurvedic treatment center considers that problems ranging from headache and migraines to sinusitis and poor vision can be treated with thalam.

The medicated herbal oil for thalam –

The selection of herbs for the making of Ayurvedic medicated oil is done carefully by the Ayurvedic practitioner who assesses the state of pitta dosha in the human body. After diagnosing the deviation found in the body, he prescribes the particular mix of the herbs. These herbs are then boiled with oil for some time and the herbal concoction is developed.

Neelika thalam is a popular thalam that is made with amla or the Indian gooseberry that is considered very effective in pacifying the pitta dosha.

The application procedure of thalam –

The application process is very distinct for thalam, claims the leading Ayurvedic massage center in Pune. The herbal concoction is allowed to pool in a specific part of the head which is called as the bregma region (the intersection of the coronal and sagittal suture on the skull).The pooling could be achieved by forming a temporary crust from the flour dough on the head part. The herbal medicated oil is allowed to stand for no less than 30 minutes in the same position as the results are developed. The herbal extracts reach deep into the head and then offer a cooling effect which is the most vital result of the process.

The benefits

Benefits of thalam are multifold and all are connected in one or the other manner with the ‘pitta vikaar’ in the body. Pitta dosha is intrinsically related with the alimentary canal, particularly the liver, stomach, and intestines. Excess of pitta (bile from the liver) development is a function of heat accumulation in the body and this results into the ailments of different types. Pacifying the pitta through thalam cancels the ill effects and hence relief is delivered. Thalam specialist at a noted Ayurvedic massage center in Pune considers that the head cooling is achieved as the fundamental correction and all other problems that are secondary to it are automatically cured. These include –

• Skin irritation

• Anxiety

• Insomnia

• Migraine

• Sinusitis

• Throat problems

• Hyper tension

• Mental disorders

Through coolness in the head, the person finds the rejuvenation and bounciness that was lost because of the pitta dosha.

For those who wish to seek best Ayurvedic treatment in Nagpur, call Parijatak and get in touch with the experts.

